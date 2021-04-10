Chelsea were at their irrepressible best as they thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

Christian Pulisic netted twice, with Kai Havertz - in his best Premier League appearance for the Blues - and Kurt Zouma also scoring.

Three-nil was scant reward for the West London side's first-half dominance and Palace briefly looked like they might get back into the game when Christian Benteke nodded home.

Pulisic's second with 12 minutes remaining put the result beyond any doubt and ensured Thomas Tuchel's side go back into fourth position and go into Wednesday's Champion's League, return leg with Porto in supreme confidence.

