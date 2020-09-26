Everton maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season to go top of the table with a 2-1 away win over Crystal Palace.

After impressive victories over Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom, Carlo Ancelotti’s side started strongly at Selhurst Park, taking the lead after only 10 minutes when Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his scoring streak with a finish from a Seamus Coleman cut back.

Palace restored parity when Cheikhou Kouyate headed home an Andros Townsend corner kick, but Everton reclaimed the lead five minutes from the break when Richarlison converted from 12 yards after the controversial award of a penalty for a handball by Joel Ward.

Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke were introduced by Roy Hodsgon off the bench, but despite heaping pressure on Everton with a number of set pieces Crystal Palace couldn’t find a late leveller.

TALKING POINT - Another game, another controversial handball decision

The new interpretation of the handball law is threatening to overshadow the new Premier League season. Barely a game has passed over the first few weeks of the season without there being an incident and this match was no different, with Ward penalised for a perceived handball which looked anything but. The Crystal Palace looked bemused as the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR check. He wasn’t the only one to look that way.

MAN OF THE MATCH - James Rodriguez (Everton)

The impact James has made at Everton since joining from Real Madrid just a few weeks ago is profound. It’s been a long time since the Toffees boasted a player of the Colombian’s passing range and this was another demonstration of what he offers. James created the openings that led to both goals, with his pass in behind for Coleman to square for Calvert-Lewin arguably the highlight of the whole match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Ward 5, Kouyate 7, Sakho 6, Mitchell 5, Townsend 7, McCarthy 5, McArthur 6, Eze 7, Ayew 5, Zaha 7. Subs - Benteke 5, Batshuayi 4, Riedewald 3.

Everton: Pickford 5, Coleman 7, Mina 6, Keane 7, Digne 6, Doucoure 7, Gomes 6, Allan 8, Rodriguez 8, Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 7. Subs - Iwobi 5, Sigurdsson 6, Davies 3.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton: Everton take an early lead and it's Calvert-Lewin who has found the back of the net AGAIN! It's a brilliantly worked goal by the Toffees, with Coleman getting to the byline after a pass from James. He cut back the pass for Calvert-Lewin and he finished into the back of the net!

26’ GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-1 Everton: It's an equaliser! Kouyate climbed highest inside the area to get on the end of a Townsend corner kick delivery and powered a header into the back of the Everton net! Pickford stood no chance of keeping that out! Back on level terms.

40’ GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton: Richarlison steps up to the spot after the controversial decision by the referee and finds the back of the net from 12 yards out! It was a staggered run-up by the Brazilian forward, but he found the top corner with a fantastic strike. Guaita went the right way, but he couldn't get there.

KEY STATS

Richarlison scored his first penalty kick in the Premier League (and his 34th in total in the division).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin became the first player to score in each of Everton's first three Premier League games since Steven Naismith in 2014/15.

Everton are top of the Premier League table for the first time since 2001.

