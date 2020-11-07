Patrick Bamford saw a goal controversially ruled out by VAR in the 18th minute of Crystal Palace vs Leeds at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The 27-year-old pointed at the pitch, showing his teammate where he wanted the ball. The motion, according to VAR, meant that he was offside before placing the ball into the net in accordance with the line drawn.

Premier League Crystal Palace crush sorry Leeds United 2 HOURS AGO

The goal was therefore disallowed with referee Chris Kavanagh making the final decision not to award it.

Nevertheless, Bamford did go on to get on the scoresheet nine minutes later.

According to Opta, he is the first Leeds player to score in four consecutive top-flight away games since Mark Viduka in August 2002, netting six goals in his four away appearances for Leeds in the Premier League this season.

Premier League WADA apologises and agrees to pay damages to Sakho for drugs ban - report 04/11/2020 AT 16:21