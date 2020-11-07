Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Crystal Palace with a stunning free-kick in a 4-1 win at home to Leeds United, who conceded four for the second week running.

The Eagles, who brought in Jordan Ayew, James McArthur and Eze from the side that lost to Wolves last week, made a lively start and took the lead through Scott Dann's towering header from a corner.

Marcelo Bielsa, who started with Pascal Struijk and Ezgjan Alioski, saw his side equalise through Patrick Bamford's cool finish but it was controversially chalked off by VAR for off-side against the striker's outstretched arm.

And Bielsa's mood would have worsened when the hosts went 2-0 up from Eze's free-kick which flew into the corner off the crossbar.

Bamford did get his goal to reduce his side's deficit after running onto Mateusz Klich's header and smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

But the visitors' run of bad luck continued as on the stroke of half-time Helder Costa dived into block Patrick van Aanholt's cross and it somehow deflected off him and into his own net from the tightest of angles.

Costa was hooked off at the break for Raphinha and Bielsa's trump card was impressive with his distribution. But Palace defended solidly and scored their fourth on the counter attack through Jordan Ayew whose shot crept under the keeper as they return to winning ways while Leeds have now shipped the most goals in the division with 17.

TALKING POINT

The new offside rule is ruining football.

With Palace leading 1-0, Patrick Bamford's goal was ruled offside because his outstretched arm played him offside while he was signalling for a pass. It would have been was onside last season. The new rule is a frustrating one for players, fans and the pundits.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Scott Dann (Palace): He does not score many but got the ball rolling with a brilliant bullet header, his first goal since 2017. And he led the defence brilliantly alongside Kouyate to frustrate the visitors.

PLAYER RATINGS

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 5, Van Aanholt 5, Dann 8, Kouyate 8, Clyne 6, Riedewald 7, McArthur 6, Townsend 7, Eze 8, Zaha 7, Ayew 7. Subs: Schlupp n/a, Benteke n/a, McCarthy n/a.

LEEDS UNITED: Meslier 4, Ayling 6, Koch 5, Struijk 5, Cooper 6, Alioski 6, Dallas 6, Harrison 7, Klich 7, Costa 6, Bamford 7. Subs: Raphinha 7, Roberts n/a,

KEY MOMENTS

13' - GOAL FOR PALACE! Brillant header from Dann. A corner comes in and the defender heads it in off the bar from around 8 yards out.

18' - BAMFORD GOAL DISALLOWED! Bamford has equalised after getting in behind the defence, running onto Klich's pass and lifting it over the keeper. But VAR chalks it off for off-side against his outstretched arm. Baffling.

23' - GOAL FOR PALACE! Palace have a free-kick around 20 yards out on the left-hand side of the box. Eze steps up, curls it over the wall and it goes in off the bar.

27' - GOAL FOR LEEDS! It's Bamford again. He runs onto Klich's header, controls it on his chest and smashes it into the bottom corner from inside the area.

43' - OWN GOAL! Palace lead 3-1. Zaha finds van Aanholt who cuts it back and Costa around 18 yards out, dives in and it goes into the net off his studs from the tightest of angles. Poor from the keeper.

70' - GOAL FOR PALACE! Lovely ball from Zaha to Ayew who takes a touch on the edge of the box and hammers it into the net.

89' - PENALTY SHOUT! Bamford twists and turns his way into the box and is wrapped on his heels by McCarthy. No pen given.

KEY STAT

Bamford is the first Leeds player to score in four consecutive top-flight away games since Mark Viduka in 2002, netting six goals in his four away appearances in the Premier League this season.

