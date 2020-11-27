Two late goals saw Newcastle United snatch a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night.

The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate before Callum Wilson struck in the 88th minute, with Joelinton doubling the lead a minute later.

Palace started without their star player Wilfried Zaha as he continues his recovery from coronavirus, while Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had to contend with several players out for the same reason.

The first period was a cagey affair with both sides largely reduced to efforts from long range. Joelinton continued to struggle in front of goal, including when Scott Dann passed straight to him, allowing him to scuff an effort from inside the box.

In the second half, Jordan Ayew went close as Roy Hodgson’s team started to turn the screw, but Wilson and Joelinton both went close with headers at the other end.

As the game grew ragged with players tiring, Matt Ritchie, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke, on as substitutes, all could have scored but failed to convert from promising situations.

Then, with two minutes of normal time remaining, Wilson and then Joelinton teamed up to break through the Palace defence to wrap up all three points in a dramatic finale.

Joelinton celebrates after scoring Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - JOELINTON DEMONSTRATES A WAY BACK

The Brazilian striker has struggled since his £40 million move from Germany, but on Friday night he demonstrated that there is some hope for Newcastle United and Steve Bruce.

The striker evidently lacked confidence in front of goal, and his successful strike came as a result of deflection, but in the build-up to his goal and Callum Wilson’s a minute before, he displayed an understanding with the former Bournemouth striker that could be something to build upon.

It’s early days for now, but with Wilson in decent form and Joelinton facing little competition from Andy Carroll, he could have the chance to establish a role in the side over the rest of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CALLUM WILSON (NEWCASTLE UNITED)

Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt was the best player on the pitch for much of the match, committed in attack and full of energy to cover at the back, but in the end it was not enough.

Wilson had a couple of chances earlier in the game but couldn’t make the breakthrough, but with perhaps the only decent finish of the match he was able to break the deadlock and then opened up Palace for the second.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 7, Clyne 5, Cahill 5, Dann 5, Van Aanholt 7, Townsend 5, Kouyate 6, McArthur 6, Eze 6, Ayew 6, Schlupp 6. Subs: Riedewald 6, Benteke 6, Batshuayi 6.

Newcastle United: Darlow 7, Manquillo 6, Fernandez 6, Clark 6, Lewis 6, Shelvey 6, Hendrick 5, S. Longstaff 6, Almiron 5, Joelinton 6, Wilson 7. Subs: Schar 6, Ritchie 6.

KEY MOMENTS

25’ - EZE STRIKE! From outside the box, Eze fires in a shot that forces Darlow into a desperate dive to beat the ball away.

72’ - JOELINTON HEADER! Ritchie picks out Joelinton with an excellent cross from deep, but the striker glances just wide, leaving Steve Bruce hopping mad on the sidelines. It wasn't as easy as it might have looked, with the cross just slightly too high.

79’ - RITCHIE FREE KICK! Ritchie absolutely rifles a free kick from the middle of the D straight down the line, a rising shot towards the top of the bar, but Guaita is able to slap it down and secure it.

80’ - DARLOW SAVE! A downward header from Benteke to Darlow's right brings and excellent reflex save from the 'keeper to push it away.

88’ - GOAL! Palace 0-1 Newcastle (Wilson). Joelinton does brilliantly to hold the ball up on the right wing, and swaps two passes with Wilson as the pair sweep in towards the box, and Wilson passes the ball around Guaita for what looks to be the winner.

89’ - GOAL! Palace 0-2 Newcastle United (Joelinton). Wilson releases Joelinton on the overlap, he stands up Dann, scuffs a shot at goal that pings off Cahill and past the 'keeper.

KEY STAT

