Eberechi Eze scored a stunning solo goal as Crystal Palace piled on the misery for rock-bottom Sheffield United with a 2-0 win at home.

The Blades, the only side in the division without a win or clean sheet, made a nightmare start as Jeffrey Schlupp scored after just four minutes via a deflection from the rejuvenated Christian Benteke's lay-off.

Schlupp was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury before half-time and was replaced by Eze, who despite taking an age to come on the field lit up the game by running from inside his half to the edge of the box and curling a low shot beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Chris Wilder's side, who benched record signing Rhian Brewster and only carved out one decent opportunity in the first period, were again toothless in the second half with a lack of movement in the final third.

Brewster eventually came on along with 16-year-old debutant Antwoine Hackford but it did not impact the outcome as Palace's defence stayed resolute to record only their second win in eight games to go 12th while the Blades remain bottom of the table.

TALKING POINT - Are the Blades heading towards the lowest points tally in Premier League history?

Derby County have the unwanted record of 11 points in the 2007/08 season and had more points at this stage of the season than Wilder's side who currently have two. And they have made the worst start to a top flight campaign in 118 years.

It will be a huge shame if Sheffield United break that record given the work rate they showed and punching above their weight to finish ninth last season.

But for all their endeavour there is a clear lack of goals in this team and they were unable to break down Palace's defence after conceding so early on which allowed the Eages to keep plenty of players behind the ball and rely on the counter attack.

MAN OF THE MATCH - James Tomkins (Crystal Palace)

The under-rated centre-back helped his side to three points and a cleansheet with a disciplined performance alongside Kouyate. He dominated the aerial duels and restricted the Yorkshire side to few chances.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 5, Ward 7, Kouyate 8, Tomkins 8, Mitchell 6, Townsend 6, Milivojevic 6, McArthur 5, Schlupp n/a, Benteke 7, Zaha 6. Subs: Ayew 5, Eze 8, Riedewald n/a.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale 5, Osborn 5, Stevens 5, Basham 4, Egan 5, Bogle 6, Ampadu 4, Norwood 4, Fleck 5, Mousset 5, McGoldrick 4. Subs: Brewster, 4, Hackford n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

3' - GOAL FOR PALACE! Zaha to Benteke who lays it off to Schlupp who finds the bottom corner on the stretch.

40' - INJURY: Eze, who didn't appear to have a warm-up before coming on, replaces the injured Schlupp.

45'+5 - GOAL FOR PALACE! Amazing solo effort from Eze who burst forward from his own half to the edge of the area and coolly slotted the ball into the corner.

47' - INJURY: Benteke makes way for Ayew. He heads to the dressing room for treatment.

KEY STAT

Sheffield United are without a win in 20 Premier League games since they beat Chelsea in July.

