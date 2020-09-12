Wilfried Zaha scored the winner as Crystal Palace began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at home to Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men made a bright start and looked threatening with their one-touch passing with Palace soaking up the pressure.

But against the run of play, Roy Hodgson, who left new signings Michy Batshuayi and Eberechi Eze on the bench, saw his side take the lead with their first chance after Andros Townsend's cross was coolly volleyed in by Zaha.

From then on the Eagles won the tactical battle, putting plenty of men behind the ball, defending compactly and hitting the visitors on the break.

Hasenhuttl brought on Jannik Vestergaard on at the break and the Saints had their moments with Che Adams denied by a stunning save by Vicente Guiata.

Their chances of rescuing the game were boosted when a red card given to Kyle Walker-Peters for a high boot was overturned after referee Jon Moss looked at the replays.

But the Saints were limited to few chances, with Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond largely on the fringes, as the home side held on for victory.

TALKING POINT

A good job from VAR 2.0. - Rather than the sometimes farcical scenes last season when VAR was looking at a decision remotely, the referee looking at the pitch side monitor to overturn the red card for Walker-Peters worked well.

The players were aware of the situation and Moss was happy to admit he made an error upon looking at the replay and consulting with the Referee Review Area.

It was a high leg from Walker-Peters on Mitchell but was not an offence worthy of a red.

Last season the refs appeared reluctant to look at the monitor, which had worked well in the 2018 World Cup. Hopefully this will be a sign of things to come.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Scott Dann (Crystal Palace): The centre-back was solid throughout in dealing with Ings, who scored 25 goals last season, and was brilliant in the air. He was helped by his side defending compactly in the middle of the park and giving the visitors few chances.

PLAYER RATINGS

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 8, Ward 7, Kouyate 8, Dann 9, Mitchell 8, Townsend 6, McCarthy 7, McArthur 6, Schlupp 5, Ayew 5, Zaha 8. Subs: Milivojevic n/a, Eze n/a.

SOUTHAMPTON: McCarthy 5, Walker-Peters 5, Stephens 6, Bednarek 5, Bertrand 5, Redmond 4, Romeu 5, Ward-Prowse 5, Smallbone 7, Adams 6, Ings 6. Subs: Vestergaard 7, Djenepo n/a, Long n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

13' - GOAL FOR PALACE! Romeu's pass blocked by McArthur, it sends Townsend free who pings in a cross for Zaha to coolly volley it in at the near post.

50' - RED CARD OVERTURNED! Walker-Peters is off for a high boot on Mitchell's foot near the halfway line. Looked a bit harsh and it is overturned after Moss looked at the pitchside monitor.

53' - TOP SAVE! Vestergaard heads it down to Adams whose powerful drive is parried by the keeper.

82' - GOAL DISALLOWED! Zaha runs onto a long ball and coolly tucks it into the net. But he is off-side by a fraction.

KEY STAT

Wilfried Zaha scored on the opening weekend of the Premier League for a third season.

