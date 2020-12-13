Jeffrey Schlupp pounced late in the day in front of 2,000 fans at Selhurst Park to earn Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw with table-toppers Tottenham on Sunday.

Moments after making a brilliant save to deny Tanguy Ndombele, Vicente Guaita was beaten by a swerving Harry Kane strike from fully 25 yards as the Spurs skipper gave his side the lead in the 23rd minute with his 15th goal of the season.

After the break, Palace pressed and pressed for a leveller but were met by some rigid Spurs defending. However, undeterred, Schupp reacted first to the loose ball to earn Palace an equaliser nine minutes from time to send the populated Holmesdale Road stand into raptures.

Guaita more than atoned for his earlier error by making two world class saves late on to earn his side a battling point. The win stretches Spurs’ unbeaten run to 11 in the Premier League since the opening day, but victory for Liverpool later on Sunday will see Spurs drop to second after failing to take the opportunity for three further points.

Harry Kane celebrates with teammates after scoring Spurs' opener Image credit: Getty Images

There was no space for Gareth Bale in the Spurs squad, but it was business as usual as Heung-Min Son fed Kane, who found the net, helped by some suspect goalkeeping from an otherwise impressive Guaita.

Guaita had to rescue Palace again with a double save before half time, but after the break it was Palace who did all the pressing, without creating too many clear-cut openings.

However, more and more balls came into the Spurs box and one finally counted as Schlupp struck from Ebere Eze's dangerous free-kick. The equaliser was the first goal Spurs have conceded in the Premier League since the start of November against Brighton, ending a run of 475 minutes without conceding in the competition.

Then it was all about Guaita, as Spurs stepped it up several gears, and did enough to win the match, only for Guaita to find something extra to superbly deny Kane and Eric Dier, ensuring the match finished as it did between these two at Selhurst Park back in July, with exactly the same scorers.

TALKING POINT - MISSED CHANCE FOR SPURS

Tottenham were excellent in the first half, and looked more than comfortable in their lead, and perhaps could have added to Harry Kane's strike.

However, after the break, as Mourinho teams often do, Spurs decided to forget attacking, and shut up shop. If it works, the manager is a genius, but all it needs is one free-kick or cross to fall to an opponent and the three points are lost.

On another day, Spurs would have snatched this late in the day, but their negativity after the break allowed Palace back in. Something they may regret come the end of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Vicente Guaita

What a turnaround from the Palace stopper after a nightmare goal conceded in the first half. He singled-handedly, literally, earn Palace a point with his late efforts. The save from Dier's free-kick was as good a save as you will see all season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 9, Van Aanholt 6, Clyne 6, Cahill 6, Kouyate 6, McArthur 6, Milivojevic 6, Schlupp 7, Eze 8, Zaha 7, Benteke 6... Subs: Townsend N/A, Riedewald 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Reguilon 7, Alderweireld 8, Dier 7, Aurier 7, Hojbjerg 7, Sissoko 7, Ndombele 7, Bergwijn 6, Son 7, Kane 7... Subs: Lo Celso 6, Alli 6, Davies 6.

KEY MOMENTS

14’ - SAVE! Good reactions from Hugo Lloris to get down smartly to stop Zaha's skidding effort. Nice play from Palace.

18’ - WHAT A SAVE! Anything Hugo can do! Super stuff from Vicente Guaita as he somehow gets down to keep out Ndombele's goal-bound snap shot. Aurier's cross had been deflected into Ndombele's path, eight yards out.

23’ - GGGGGGGOOOOOOOAAALLLLLLL!!! Palace 0-1 Tottenham. The curse of the commentator! Guaita at fault as Kane fires Spurs in front! It looked to be ambitious from Kane to have a go from fully 30 yards, but his effort swerves in mid-air, wrong-footing Guaita, who cannot get down to keep it out. He really should have saved it, however.

34’ - DOUBLE SAVE! Brilliant through pass from Kane into Bergwijn, Guaita rushes from his line to save at the feet of the Dutchman, before getting up quickly to block Ndombele's rebound.

43’ - POST! Eze cuts onto his right foot, scuffs an effort towards the bottom corner, it beats Lloris, but comes out off the foot of the post.

70’ - MISS! That was the moment for Palace! Long ball comes in again, Benteke wins the header, it falls for Schlupp, but he slices the volley wide from close range. The ball was slightly behind Schlupp, but he still should score there.

81’ - GGGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!! Palace 1-1 Tottenham. Scenes in the Holmesdale End as Schlupp levels! Sounds like there are 50,000 fans in not 2,000. Eze's free-kick caused all kinds of problems, Lloris could only block and Schlupp pounced to steer home the loose ball.

87’ - WHAT A SAVE! Davies' cross almost catches Guaita out and comes out off the crossbar, Aurier hammers it back in, Kane steers the header for goal, but Guaita adjusts to somehow claw it out!

90+2’ WHAT A SAVE AGAIN! Sensational from Guaita as he flies across his goal to claw out Dier's goal-bound free-kick. Stunning.

KEY STATS

Despite surrendering their lead in the second half, Spurs are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the Premier League (W5 D4); their longest such run since April 2018 (also nine).

Following 1-1 draws in both of their meetings in 2020, Crystal Palace have avoided defeat in consecutive Premier League games against Spurs for the first time since the 2014-15 season (W1 D1).

Spurs have only lost one of the 21 Premier League games in which they’ve opened the scoring under Jose Mourinho (W15 D5), with that lone defeat coming against Wolves back in March.

Since Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge of Spurs, Harry Kane has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player (43 – 29 goals, 14 assists).

Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have now combined for 12 goals in the Premier League this season - only Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton in 1994-95 have linked up for more in a single season in the competition (13).

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored five goals in seven Premier League away games at Selhurst Park; the joint-most of any visiting player against Crystal Palace at this venue, along with Jermain Defoe.

