Arsenal had an unexpected hurdle to jump before their Premier League campaign even kicked off - a bust-up between Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos.

Cameras picked up footage of the duo coming together, with Ceballos appearing to go in slightly too hard on Nketiah, with both players named on the bench.

The two players began to shove one another and, when the drill continued, there appeared to be another exchange of words between the pair.

However, Rio Ferdinand, on punditry duty for BT Sport, defended the pair, saying it was routine on the training ground for Premier League clubs.

"Yeah [it is what you want to see]," the former Manchester United and England captain said.

"At the end of the day, sometimes it gets heated and you see that once or twice a week at the training ground.

"I'm sure [Arsenal manager Mikel] Arteta won't be too disappointed with that."

Peter Crouch, also working for the channel, said: "Good to see, I think, bit of passion!"

