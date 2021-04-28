Daniel Ek has said he is "very serious" about buying Arsenal and “has secured the funds” to make an offer to current owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

The Kroenkes are under huge pressure as the fallout from the failed Super League project continues.

That has not deterred Ek, who confirmed he is serious about launching a takeover for his boyhood club.

“I have been an Arsenal fan since I was eight years old,” Ek told CNBC. “Arsenal is my team.

“I love the teams and the fans.

I see a tremendous opportunity to see a vision for the club to bring it back to its former glory.

“I am very serious and I have secured the funds for it and want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners.

“I hope they hear me out.”

In light of the Kroenkes' statement on Tuesday when they said Arsenal are not for sale, Ek said he was ready to dig in for the long haul.

“I did not expect that this would happen overnight and am prepared for this to be a long journey,” Ek said. “All I can do is prepare what I think is a thoughtful offer and hope they will hear me out.”

