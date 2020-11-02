Southampton striker Danny Ings' knee injury does not appear as serious as initially feared after favourable scan results.

Ings scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season in Sunday's 4-3 win over Aston Villa but was substituted just before full-time after a collision with midfielder Trezeguet.

Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said after the match that the injury to Ings' left knee "did not look good", but the club revealed on Monday that early indications suggest the striker will be back sooner than first thought.

They said in a statement that "the initial results are favourable" and there will be further assessment over the coming days.

"After having the scan on Sunday night, the club conducted a further assessment of Ings this morning and will continue to monitor him throughout the week," they added.

Ings has seen his career previously disrupted by knee injuries, having sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury and cartilage damage while at Liverpool.

Hasenhuettl is also sweating over the fitness of defenders Ryan Bertrand and Jan Bednarek, who were taken off injured. Southampton, who are fourth in the table with 13 points from seven games, host Newcastle United on Friday.

Additional reporting by Reuters

