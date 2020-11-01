Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that he is worried about Danny Ings after injury forced the striker off the pitch during Sunday's 4-3 away win over Aston Villa.

The former Liverpool striker scored a spectacular fourth goal half an hour from full-time which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

However, with just five minutes left of normal time still to play, he was replaced by Shane Long after picking up an apparent knee knock.

"You know in such a hard game you have a few tough duels," Hasenhuttl said.

"Ings doesn't look good and it was right in front of me. We know his history with these knees.

"It is not swollen. He stretched his knee. Let's have a look tomorrow."

It was a bruising game for Southampton, who now sit third after a five-match unbeaten run, with Ryan Bertrand and Jan Bednarek also picking up knocks.

"Bednarek was a brutal duel in the first half but this is the reason why we subbed him at half-time. He did not feel good," Hasenhuttl explained.

"Let's have a look. Let's hope there isn't anything too hard.

"Bertrand had an hamstring problem. Let's hope."

