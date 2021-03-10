Darren Fletcher has returned to Manchester United to become the club's technical director, with John Murtough promoted to sporting director.

Both roles are newly created and the Scottish former midfielder will work closely with Murtough to examine the structures across the club.

Murtough will play a more active role in recruitment, working alongside head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ed Woodward, the club's Executive Vice-Chairman, said: “These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success.

“We have already made great strides forward in the way we run our football operations, and the benefits are visible in the resurgent pipeline of Academy talent reaching the first team and through our improved recruitment record.

"John has been integral to our progress in all these areas and his deep understanding of development ensures the club’s traditions of bringing young players through from Academy to first team will continue. This new position is a natural evolution that harnesses his leadership qualities and his years of experience in the game.

“Darren’s stellar achievements as a player and his own journey from Academy to Premier League and Champions League winner means he naturally commands respect and understands this vital part of the club’s DNA.

"In this new role, the first in our history, he will deliver technical advice across all aspects of the football department as well as contributing to the communication and delivery of our football philosophy across all areas of the club.

“I am delighted that John and Darren have accepted these roles and I look forward to the contribution they will make, together with Ole and the rest of the staff, as we build toward future success.”

Fletcher, who came through the club's academy to become a first-team regular and spent two decades at Old Trafford, added: "It is great to be back with the club and I am delighted to be taking on this new role.

"We are moving in the right direction and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Ole and his coaching team, and now with John as the Football Director, to help bring young players through and further develop the football side of the club.

"It’s fantastic to see that all the staff here are driving Manchester United forward towards a new era of success."

