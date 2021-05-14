David Luiz has reportedly informed Arsenal that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian defender arrived at Arsenal in 2019 on a one-year deal from London rivals Chelsea, but extended his stay by a further 12 months in 2020.

According to The Athletic, talks took place between player and club over the past 24 hours and David Luiz informed the Gunners he would depart at the end of the season.

At 34 years of age, David Luiz is one of the most experienced campaigners in the Arsenal squad.

Manager Mikel Arteta has spoken positively about the young talent coming through the ranks, but losing the experience of David Luiz will come as a blow.

It has been claimed that Arsenal wanted to extend David Luiz's stay by a further 12 months to help bring the youngsters on, but he has elected to head for a new challenge.

The defender has spoken in the past about a desire to return to former club Benfica, and he will be an attractive signing on a free transfer.

