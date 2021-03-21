West Ham boss David Moyes has said it is likely to be the end of the season before the club approach Manchester United in a bid to make Jesse Lingard’s loan move permanent.

Lingard has proved to be a sensational signing for the Hammers, as he has brought a swagger and effervescence to their attacking play since arriving on loan in January.

The forward’s form has earned him an England recall, and he has made a huge impression on Moyes.

Hammers boss Moyes has indicated he wants to keep Lingard in east London on a permanent basis, but is not in any rush to press the Red Devils on the subject.

"We have not thought about that really, we have not taken it any further at the moment,” Moyes said ahead of the Hammers’ clash with Arsenal on Sunday. “We have him on loan and he is doing a good job for us just now, I think we will discuss that and probably look at it at the end of the season.

“But it is not something that we have taken any further than the situation we are in just now.

He has looked very good this week and I think since he came in everybody has been a bit surprised with how good his fitness is, how good his all-round game is.

“I can see by the way he is working he is even getting better, his physical data has got better and overall he has been very good for us.

“He has helped us and given us another string to our bow and given us more attacking options, so we are really pleased with him.”

West Ham remain in the hunt for European qualification, and only trail fourth-place Chelsea by three points with a game in hand.

With Lingard not guaranteed regular playing time at Manchester United, securing a place in Europe could be a deciding factor in persuading the forward to remain in east London.

The Hammers face Arsenal on Sunday knowing three points would move them level with Chelsea who are in FA Cup action.

