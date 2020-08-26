Dean Henderson signs new long-term Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson will do battle with David de Gea at Man Utd next season

Dean Henderson will battle David de Gea for the gloves at Old Trafford next season.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United as he looks set to do battle with David de Gea next season.

Henderson impressed during a two-year loan spell at Sheffield United, and on Tuesday was called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next month’s Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

The six-year deal, worth a reported £120,000-a-week, is a signal of intent from United, with the 23-year-old set to push current No 1 De Gea for the starting role at Old Trafford.

De Gea made a number of high-profile errors last season, but was still backed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Henderson raring to go

Henderson told the club's website: “The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that.

The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group. The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.

“I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club. Now I am looking forward to joining up with the England squad and then preparing for the season ahead.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract. He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person.

“Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day.

We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad. Dean is another great example of the type of player who has come through the Academy and truly understands what it means to be at Manchester United.

“We are all looking forward to working with Dean and continuing to develop his talent.”

