David Moyes has warned potential suitors of Declan Rice that it would take the combined spending power of the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Scotland to prise the midfielder out of West Ham.

West Ham have defied expectations this season, with those who suggested they could be relegation candidates forced to eat their words with the Hammers in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Moyes does not believe it is imperative West Ham qualify for Europe’s premier club competition to retain Rice and Tomas Soucek, saying there is no pressure to sell.

"I don't know where the Bank of England is for Tomas Soucek but I've said with Declan, it would take the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Scotland to get him," Moyes said. "It will have to be the Bank of Czech as well for Tomas!"

Rice has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but Moyes is relaxed about the situation and feels the England international, Soucek and loanee Jesse Lingard will be happy provided the Hammers are showing signs of progress.

"When we signed Tomas Soucek, we brought him in to help us avoid relegation,” Moyes told Sky Sports . “Declan Rice was playing in that relegation team and Jesse has come to help us to get some games.

To turn around and say we would need to be in the Champions League to keep them, I think all those players would be saying a massive thank you to West Ham for helping them get their careers back on track and for putting them in the right direction.

"I hope we can make the Champions League but if we don't, I don't see that has to be the reason that we can keep them. The biggest thing any footballer wants to see is the club makes progress and individually they are making progress.”

Although making it clear he wants to keep his star names, Moyes conceded any player has his price.

"Yes any club can make offers for players but we've not had any big offers,” he said. “I hope we don't get any but if we do, like any other club, we would consider them.”

