West Ham United manager David Moyes thinks Declan Rice is worth far more than the £100m suggested by the club's owners and says some of the players involved in recent high-profile transfers "could not lace his boots".

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan is said to have put the huge price tag on the England international amid reported interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Moyes said that would be undervaluing the 22-year-old defensive midfielder.

transfers Real Madrid to choose between Haaland and Mbappe - Paper Round 05/03/2021 AT 23:00

"I don't agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m," Moyes said of Rice, who has played every minute of West Ham's 26 Premier League matches this season.

"You can decide which figure you want to put on it, but I wouldn't be sanctioning anything like that.

"I look at the players who have joined some clubs from overseas and come in and had nowhere near the impact he would have.

I have watched the prices of some players who have gone to clubs recently and they could not lace Declan Rice's boots.

West Ham host 11th-placed Leeds United later on Monday.

Premier League Moyes: Guardiola is the Heston Blumenthal of football 27/02/2021 AT 09:29