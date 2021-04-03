Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says that his club’s 5-2 loss to West Brom is ‘a big wake up call’ for both him and the players.

The Blues were reduced to ten men when Thiago Silva sent off and gave away their 1-0 lead before the interval with two goals conceded in stoppage time.

Things went from bad to worse as Chelsea failed to adapt, conceding three more goals in the second half to a side seven points from safety and 19th in the table.

But Tuchel was humble in defeat and admitted there are lessons to be learned from defeat.

“After the red card we were not able to cope with the situation,” Tuchel told BT Sport. “I don’t know why.

“After the red we could not adapt. We gave away two very easy goals before half time, but even in the second half, what could go wrong went wrong. We have to accept a big loss today, so maybe it’s a big wake up call for all of us, me included.

“We had too many ball losses, even before the goals. But after the red it was impossible to adapt.

“It cannot get worse, but it’s not typical of us. We will get the right response. This is sport and that is absolutely necessary. We will shake it off, digest it and continue.”

