Dele Alli could focus on his football away from the media spotlight and get back to his best if he was to move to Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window.

The Ligue 1 champions and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement for the loan signing of Alli until the end of the season. But Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has denied the claims, insisting he's "convinced" no players will leave before the transfer deadline next week.

In the latest Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Deji Odedina, Dotun Abijoh and Ben Snowball analysed the transfer, with Odedina believing the move suits all parties.

"I think going to PSG makes sense. You can see Mourinho doesn't have trust in him. He doesn't fancy him. What better way would it be to go to PSG. The big thing for me with Dele Alli moving to another country is he's had that media spotlight shone on him.

"If he goes to PSG now he's going to be behind Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi and Di Maria so he can just focus on his football."

Eurosport's Ben Snowball believes a move for Alli would allow him the opportunity to get his bite back and replicate his form shown under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

"Ever so slightly he reminds me of Wayne Rooney. When Dele Alli lost that spark, that bit of bite to him he lost that player that he was and I kind of saw that with Wayne Rooney. The media were saying 'he gets sent off too much' and 'he's too aggressive'. You see that slightly with Alli.

"I'd love to see him get that spark back. Instead he's floating around the centre circle, doing a few flicks, slowing the play around.

I'd like to see him get back to what he is which is that he's aggressive, can quickly get into the box, get a shot off early and I think it would work for him at PSG."

