Just days before the January transfer window opens, Diego Costa has put himself on the market.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after he cancelled his contract with Atletico Madrid due to “personal reasons”.

Premier League Worst own goal of 2020? Sawyers has moment to forget during West Brom vs Leeds AN HOUR AGO

Where will he go next? Could a return to the Premier League be on the cards? Here are a few potential options for the fiery striker...

Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side look to be in the market for a striker following Raul Jimenez’s head injury.

In the Mexican’s absence they have had to call upon 18-year-old Fabio Silva, but have struggled for goals, only scoring four in their last five Premier League outings.

Costa has not been prolific for Atletico this season but provides plenty of experience and would give Wolves an intriguing option up front with lots of creativity around.

This move could be helped along by the fact Costa is a client of Jorge Mendes, the agent who has close ties with Wolves and has reportedly helped them secure a number of previous signings.

Arsenal

It was only a few weeks ago that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was bemoaning the fact his side didn’t have enough “bodies” in the box to convert a multitude of crosses – so adding a physical presence like Costa into the mix seems like it could be an excellent idea.

Costa has had run-ins with Arsenal in the past, but according to Spanish paper AS they are admirers of the striker and are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Neymar exit: PSG furious after star defies them – Euro Papers

Like Wolves, the Gunners have struggled for goals this season and perhaps signing Costa would also help raise the level of his former Chelsea team-mate Willian, who has been out of form since his switch from Chelsea.

In an interview last year Willian described Costa as “a striker that no defender wants to face”.

Tottenham

Could a reunion with Jose Mourinho be on the cards?

Spurs have been incredibly reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for goals this season while summer signing Carlos Vinicius has only made one Premier League appearance.

Costa was a key player as Chelsea won the title under Mourinho in 2015 and the Portuguese described the striker as an “animal” last year. Like Mourinho's arrival a year ago, signing Costa might be a move that splits Spurs supporters.

Could a Jose Mourinho and Diego Costa reunion help Tottenham? Image credit: Reuters

Manchester City

Perhaps not the most likely destination in this list, but one that could make a bit of sense on a short-term deal. Maybe.

Sergio Aguero is back and forth to the treatment room this season while Gabriel Jesus has found goals hard to come by. City also have a busy schedule coming up in the second half of the season - not helped by their latest postponement - and could really do with someone to finish off more of Kevin De Bruyne's delightful crosses.

Costa doesn’t exactly fit into City’s style of play, but he could be good for a few goals.

Could Diego Costa help Pep Guardiola's side score a few more goals? Image credit: Getty Images

MLS, Brazil or China

It has been reported by AS that Costa is keen to continue his career in Europe and thinks he has two or three full seasons left.

However, should he decide to leave the continent then he is likely to have plenty of options.

MLS, a return to his native Brazil or the Chinese Super League could be on the cards. Costa has been linked to a move to China in the past and is yet to play a professional game in Brazil, where he was born.

Premier League Premier League clubs discuss two-week break due to Covid-19 fears - report 2 HOURS AGO