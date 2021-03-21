Dirk Kuyt has revealed his dream is to work alongside Steven Gerrard in the Liverpool dugout.

Kuyt and Gerrard played together for Liverpool, with the Dutchman forging a close bond with the former England international during their six years together at Anfield.

Gerrard is now making a name for himself in management, and led Rangers to Scottish Premiership glory this term.

Football Walter Smith recovering in hospital after surgery 14/03/2021 AT 11:42

The 40-year-old has been mentioned as a possible successor to Jurgen Klopp, and Kuyt feels Gerrard would be perfectly suited to the role.

“I am watching how he is presenting himself as a manager, how he performs with his team,” Kuyt said . “As a player, he was the absolute leader and he is the same as a manager.

I feel that his leadership qualities are going to take him very far as a manager. I think it would be great if Steven ­Gerrard went on to manage Liverpool. He’s Liverpool through and through and spent his entire playing career at Anfield.

Kuyt retired from playing in 2018, and has designs on moving into management. He had a spell observing at Rangers, having been invited to the club by Gerrard, and would love to work with him again.

He added: “I have a desire to be a manager soon and I am looking at options. But there are exceptions for choosing a path as an assistant ­manager and being ­alongside Stevie would be one of them.

If he wanted me to be his assistant, I’d like that a lot. In principle, I see ­myself going on to work as a head coach, but, like I say, there are always exceptions.

“The most beautiful ­moment I can see is when Steven gets the job and can call himself officially the manager of Liverpool.

“I hope to see him develop as a manager and see him work from close by for many years to come.

'You don't understand it, I don't understand it' - Zidane hits out at France's Benzema snub

“That could be in the role of an opposition manager – but it could also be as a colleague."

Premier League Liverpool fans don't want me as manager, says Steven Gerrard 10/03/2021 AT 08:32