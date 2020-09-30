Donny Van de Beek's agent Sjaak Swart has criticised Manchester United for the way they have utilised their £39m signing from Ajax.

The Netherlands international has played just 24 minutes in two Premier League games this season against Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Van de Beek scored against Palace and earned United a penalty for their winner against the Seagulls. He also started in United's 3-0 win over Luton in the Carabao Cup third round last Tuesday.

But Swart is far from pleased with the time the 23-year-old is spending on the substitutes bench and has criticised how the Premier League club are generally performing.

"A substitute; I don't like it at all," the 82-year-old told Voetbalprimeur.

"I couldn't do it, coming on with four minutes left. You'd have to leave me on the bench.

"But, I have to say, he still did three good things. And the penalty, where the winning goal came from, came from him. He did well in those couple of minutes.

"But normally they should have lost 7-1. Brighton hit the post and the bar five times. They (Brighton) have a nice team, but that shouldn't happen to Manchester United."

United face Brighton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night.

