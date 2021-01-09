Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has told Donny van de Beek that he is highly rated at the club despite not getting as much game time as expected.

The 23-year-old joined United from Ajax for £35m in September, but the Netherlands international has only played 20 games this season and has only started in the Premier League twice.

Solskjaer confirmed van de Beek would start against Watford in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and the Norwegian says he needs 'a little bit of time' before he gets more regularly into United's starting XI.

"I've answered this question so many times," Solskjaer said.

There's so many examples of players needing a little bit of time, quality players. We have many examples ourselves and there are other clubs with examples. Sometimes it takes time.

"You don't expect people who care for him to be quiet at times, especially when they want the best for them.

"Donny is going to play [against Watford]. That's another chance for him and, yes, I've spoken to him and reiterated and made him aware of how much we rate him.

But he'll play tomorrow and that's a good chance again to kick on.

One of Sir Alex Ferguson's coaches at Old Trafford, Rene Meulensteen, has admitted that he and many of his compatriots are baffled by Solskjaer's reluctance to play the 23-year-old.

Dutch legend Ronald De Boer has also weighed in, and urged the midfielder to have a view on the summer's Euros in order to have a starring role for the Netherlands by seeking playing time elsewhere.

Former United striker Dimitar Berbatov has also spoken out on behalf of the midfielder, expressing his bewilderment at his lack of opportunities in Manchester.

