Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Donny van de Beek is not happy at Manchester United.

The midfielder made the move to Old Trafford from Ajax last summer, but he's struggled to secure regular playing time.

He has made 21 appearances, but only two of those have been starts in the Premier League.

Van de Beek has seen the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay produce consistently solid performances, meaning he has been a frustrated spectator from the bench.

Red Devils boss Solskjaer has admitted the Netherlands international is not happy, but has backed him to come good at Old Trafford.

“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy," Solskjaer said. "Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner.

"We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position."

Solskjaer fashioned a reputation as a super-sub during his playing days at Old Trafford, and he can understand Van de Beek's plight.

He reminds me a lot about myself, when I first came in, that he understands my difficulties and challenges.

"I was the same with Sir Alex [Ferguson, former Manchester United manager]. When he left me out I understood and I was happy for the team to win - and Donny is that type of guy.

“He knows he is important for us and knows he is going to play many games.

“He trusts his own quality. He is a quietly confident guy who deep down knows he is good enough and is just waiting for his opportunity.”

United face Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday and Van de Beek will be hopeful of getting a chance to impress.

