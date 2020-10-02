Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has ruled out Jadon Sancho leaving for Manchester United this transfer window.

United have coveted the Dortmund forward for much of the summer, and hoped to get a deal done before the transfer deadline on Monday, but Zorc, who has been firm with United in the past, has said on Friday, with finality, that a deal will not happen.

transfers Despondent Solskjaer wants Man Utd signings before window closes 2 HOURS AGO

"We talked to Manchester in the past," Zorc said. "But anything that could have been said by us concerning this topic, has already been said. And that won't change in the upcoming three days.“

transfers Man Utd need reinforcements everywhere - but who could they buy? A DAY AGO