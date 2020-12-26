Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is delighted his side managed to salvage a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, saying they were good value for a point at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes equalised late on when Jamie Vardy's shot was diverted past David de Gea by Axel Tuanzebe, ensuring a share of the spoils after an entertaining Boxing Day encounter.

Rodgers thought the match was a good spectacle and was pleased that his side were able twice to get back into the match after the lead was taken by United, who had been gunning for their 11th straight away win in the Premier League.

"I thought it was a good game - two attacking teams and I thought we had lots of really good play. Our defending and counter pressing was very good, you have to do that against teams like Man United they break so fast. In the first half that element of our game was good.

"Second half we had to defend a bit more but were still compact and tight and then had good moments when we were playing through and maybe lacked the final pass.

"We go 2-1 behind and we've always had enthusiasm and confidence but these games you go behind against a team that's been playing so well it really showed the mentality of the players and we deserved a point at least out of the game.

"That's Jamie Vardy's game, that's why he's one of the best - his concentration level, he'll always be in and around the box. He has a football brain and knows where it's going to drop and then he's there to finish it.

"Marcus Rashford had a chance early on and I thought over the first half we were the better team. Bit of luck went against us and Vardy does what he does, he's a top class finisher. I thought it was the least we deserved.

"Back in tomorrow, recover, then see where we're at. We need to look at freshness: lots of players have played lots of games so we'll go back in tomorrow and see where we're at."

