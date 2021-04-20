Ed Woodward has quit as Manchester United executive vice chairman, according to multiple reports, as the European Super League (ESL) furore took another twist.

Woodward, who took the post in 2013, was a regular subject of fans' ire at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson period.

The 49-year-old will officially leave United at the end of the year, something the club are reportedly claiming has been the plan all along and is unrelated to the ESL.

Earlier the Premier League met with the 14 clubs not involved and issued a statement saying they had "unanimously and vigorously" rejected plans for a European Super League.

It said it was considering all "actions available to prevent it from progressing."

UEFA has warned it may impose sanctions against clubs and players who take part in the breakaway competition.

With additional reporting from Reuters

