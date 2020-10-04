Security has been increased around Ed Woodward's house ahead of transfer deadline day over fears the Manchester United chief executive will be targeted by angry fans, according to The Mirror.

In January, footage on social media showed a group of people throwing flares and smoke bombs at Woodward's family home in Cheshire because of a lack of transfer activity. None of his family were there when the attack took place.

Premier League Opinion: Cavani panic signing may not even paper over the cracks at United 7 HOURS AGO

And with United looking like they will miss out on their primary transfer target Jadon Sancho, there are fears his property could be attacked again.

United look set to sign former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer while they are also reportedly trying to complete a late deal for Porto left-back Alex Telles.

On Saturday Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has ruled out Sancho leaving for United this transfer window, stating there will be no change in the coming days.

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

transfers Barcelona offer Man Utd cut-price Dembele deal - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO