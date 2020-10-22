Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs believes Edinson Cavani is the striker they have been crying out for and that he can make the same kind of impact Bruno Fernandes did when he moved to Old Trafford in January.

Cavani, who won six French titles in seven years with Paris Saint-Germain, joins the club with a wealth of top-flight European experience and club legend Giggs, who saw his Wales side concede to him in the China Cup final in 2018, thinks the 33-year-old will be a great signing.

Football Cavani and Maguire to miss Man Utd's trip to PSG 19/10/2020 AT 18:56

“I faced Cavani in my second game for Wales and he was better than Luis Suarez in the game. I didn't think he was that good," he told .

Juventus plot 'winter swoop' for two Real Madrid stars - Euro Papers

"He was a real handful. He hasn't played for a long time so he might be a little bit rusty.

"But what you're getting; you're getting a centre forward which I think a lot of fans have been crying out for.

"A proper centre forward who can lead the line. We have Marcus [Rashford], Martial who is half a winger, half a centre-forward. Cavani is a forward, a target man.

He's got the experience. I'm hoping, just like Bruno has, he will make the players around him even better.

Premier League Rashford backs Cavani to shine at Man Utd 17/10/2020 AT 08:12