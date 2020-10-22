Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs believes Edinson Cavani is the striker they have been crying out for and that he can make the same kind of impact Bruno Fernandes did when he moved to Old Trafford in January.
Cavani, who won six French titles in seven years with Paris Saint-Germain, joins the club with a wealth of top-flight European experience and club legend Giggs, who saw his Wales side concede to him in the China Cup final in 2018, thinks the 33-year-old will be a great signing.
“I faced Cavani in my second game for Wales and he was better than Luis Suarez in the game. I didn't think he was that good," he told
.
- Liverpool keep clean sheet without Van Dijk, Real get rolled - The Warm-Up
- Opinion: Ajax win hints at how Klopp plans to cope without Van Dijk
Juventus plot 'winter swoop' for two Real Madrid stars - Euro Papers
"He was a real handful. He hasn't played for a long time so he might be a little bit rusty.
"But what you're getting; you're getting a centre forward which I think a lot of fans have been crying out for.
"A proper centre forward who can lead the line. We have Marcus [Rashford], Martial who is half a winger, half a centre-forward. Cavani is a forward, a target man.
He's got the experience. I'm hoping, just like Bruno has, he will make the players around him even better.