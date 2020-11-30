An Instagram post by Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani is set to be investigated by the Football Association.

The Uruguayan shared an Instagram post by a fan that included a racially offensive term - "negrito". The post has since been deleted.

Football 'Edinson Cavani reminds me of Andy Cole' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 13 HOURS AGO

Manchester United insist, report Sky Sports, that the term has different connotations in South America but the 33-year-old forward has now been made aware that the term is offensive in the UK.

Numerous outlets are reporting that the FA will open an investigation into the post.

The former Palermo, Napoli and PSG forward emerged from the bench on Sunday to inspire Manchester United to a 3-2 comeback win against Southampton.

The post was made in the wake of the match and if the FA finds Cavani guilty of using discriminatory or racist language then he could face a minimum three-match ban.

The Guardian report that should the FA investigate, it will write to Cavani in the coming days to ask for his observations and will need to issue a charge by next Monday.

In advance of the FA's decision to ban Luis Suarez for eight games for racially abusing Patrice Evra in 2011, the word "negrito" was widely reported to be the word Suarez used towards the Manchester United defender.

However, Suarez actually admitted using the word "negro" and "negrito" was not mentioned in the report.

transfers United's January plans: Sancho latest, centre-back shopping list revealed 24/11/2020 AT 09:51