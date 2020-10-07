Edinson Cavani may have to wait for his Manchester United debut as he will have to adhere to normal quarantine rules, and not those of an elite athlete.

The Uruguayan, who was signed on a free transfer on deadline day, has not been part of an elite athlete bubble, and therefore must stick to the same quarantine rules as the general public.

And, given he arrived in England from France on Sunday, his 14-day quarantine would rule Cavani out of United's next Premier League fixture against Newcastle on October 17, with his potential debut pushed back to United's Champions League encounter with Cavani's last club, Paris Saint-Germain, on October 20.

However, given Cavani is not able to train with team-mates while he is in quarantine, even the PSG clash could be an ambitious target.

Cavani will wear the No 7 shirt at the club after joining on a one-year deal, with an option to extend for a second.

