Manchester United have confirmed that striker Edinson Cavani has agreed a one-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old joined United as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, signing a one-year deal with the option to extend for a further year.

But after a strong finish to the season that has seen him score eight goals in his last seven games, Cavani has agreed to stay until 2022.

He told the club website : "Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents. I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

"From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.

"I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field. I’ve not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do."

Cavani has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "I said when Edinson signed, that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong, he has been everything I thought he would be and more.

"As coaches, we knew about his goalscoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad, he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does.

"Edinson is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day. I have always wanted him to stay and experience the way our fans will respond to him as a player, and this means he will hopefully get that opportunity."

