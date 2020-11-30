Edinson Cavani has “sincerely apologised” for his social media post after Manchester United’s win at Southampton.

The Uruguayan shared and replied to an Instagram post by a fan using a racially offensive term - "negrito" – in a post which has since been deleted.

It has been reported that the Football Association will investigate and Cavani could be banned if found guilty of using discriminatory or racist language.

The striker has issued an apology and said it was meant as an “affectionate greeting”.

“The message I posted after the match on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game,” he said in a statement on the Manchester United website.

“The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this.”

Manchester United added: “It is clear to us that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind Edinson’s message and he deleted it as soon as he was informed that it could be misconstrued.

“Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offence caused. Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism.”

