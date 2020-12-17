Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged by the Football Association over a social media post.

The Uruguayan has already apologised for sharing and replying to an Instagram post by a fan using a racially offensive term – "n*****o" – after his match-winning performance off the bench in the 3-2 victory over Southampton in November.

"It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player's Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute," said the FA in a statement.

"It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

Cavani has until January 4 to respond to the FA.

"Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA - along with other governing bodies and organisations, and through our own campaigns - in that regard," read a club statement.

"We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend's message of congratulations, following the Southampton game.

"Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologised for, as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued."

Cavani joined United in October from PSG and has scored three times for the club in the Premier League, including two against the Saints.

He had previously said: "The message I posted after the match on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game.

"The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this."

