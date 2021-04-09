Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Edinson Cavani is “unsure” about whether he wants to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

The Uruguay international’s contract expires this summer, having only signed a short-term deal after joining on a free transfer having left Paris Saint-Germain last October.

But both his father and former United team-mate, Marcos Rojo, have said the forward is keen on a move to Boca Juniors in Argentina.

“I've kept in touch with Edi, of course, and we keep an open dialogue”, said Solskjaer.

"He's still unsure what he wants to do next season, which I find fine.

It's not been an easy year either for him or the rest of the world this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up.

Cavani’s time in England has also been overshadowed by serving a three-match ban for using a racial term in a post on social media . The punishment was widely condemned in South America as a cultural lack of understanding and he apologised for the comment.

Solskjaer says he is not worried about Cavani’s commitment for the rest of the season, adding that he is “very sure” supporters will see good performances from him.

"He knows that this is the business end of the season, where we fight for the Europa League trophy and we can see the end line in the league”, said the United boss.

Only eight games left and you're thinking about where you're going to end up. He's been so positive in and around the place, he's been great to have.

"He's been working hard now obviously to get fit and we've got him and now hopefully we can keep him fit for the next six, seven weeks."

"I think the players will remember that game with a lot of pain and their pride has been hurt, our professional pride's been hurt," he said.

"I'm sure we'll have a better performance this time around."

