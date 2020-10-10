Manchester United's new striker Edinson Cavani has said that he aims to work hard with the club's young striking trio.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan joined United on 5 October, the Premier League transfer deadline day for international signings.

Premier League Cavani hoping to do justice to iconic No. 7 shirt 11 HOURS AGO

He signed a one-year contract that will reportedly earn him around £200,000 a week and some had suggested his presence would block the development of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and new MBE Marcus Rashford.

However he has been brought in to give the younger players an experienced head to learn from, and Cavani has already given his first words of advice: work hard.

“Look, I don’t think that there’s any better advice than simply working hard on a football pitch or in a training session," Cavani told United's official website.

He continued: "Because you don’t win any game by just turning up and walking out on the field. You start to win the game during the training sessions, you start to win the game by how you prepare for it.

"For that you need to start working before the game in the days leading up to it. I think you can sometimes, through your ability, demonstrate certain things by example, without even needing to speak.

Suarez: I spent days crying as Barcelona forced me out

"But I think this can depend on each individual and the desire that they have to grow and improve as a player and how much they really want to win and to compete.

"I’m coming here to do my very best, as I told you, and I’m here to offer a little bit of my experience to the squad, to the manager, and I’m ready and willing to do the very best I can, and to give the best that I can give.

"So that’s kind of my aim as I arrive here, very keen to make myself available to my team-mates. After that it depends on each individual, what they want to take on board and what they want to leave alone. That’s a bit like how I see football.”

Champions League Romero, Rojo, Jones not included in Man Utd's CL squad 08/10/2020 AT 10:54