Frank Lampard has praised goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for being “low maintenance” and "very complete" following his impressive start at Chelsea.

The summer signing has kept five clean sheets in a row and only conceded once in his first six matches.

He is set to face former club Rennes in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge, having quickly taken over as Chelsea's No 1 from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“I think what he’s shown so far has been very complete,” said Lampard.

“Those clean sheets have shown big parts of his game; he’s made saves in moments in games that have certainly helped us, where if the goal had gone in the games could have gone another way.

“Against Manchester United, particularly in the first half, his save from Marcus Rashford with his feet was a really top-class save.

“He’s given off a sense of calm in his distribution and coming for crosses, and things that you just want from your goalkeepers. And he’s done that, and I’m sure he’ll improve. It’s early days for him at the club as he’s still settling in to a degree.

“But while I don’t want to play this down I don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves. It’s been a really good start for him, he’s very confident and he’s shown great qualities so far.

“I think there is going to be a lot more to come, and with his attitude which is key. I’ve seen how he wants to work and how he wants to be, and the humility in him, I think he can go much further, in many departments.”

Lampard said that Mendy has so far lived up to expectations after joining for £22m on a five-year deal.

“When we were in to look to sign Edouard, we made the inquiries, [Chelsea technical director] Petr Cech was heavily involved which is pretty common knowledge,” said Lampard.

All the feedback was that he had a very strong personality in the dressing room. And everything that I heard, he’s been that. He’s very low maintenance, he works hard, wants to work more, and he’s eager to engage with team-mates and myself, he has a smile on his face and has played well.

“So it’s a real positive when you have a player that comes in and hits the ground running on the pitch, but also is a real positive in the dressing room.”

