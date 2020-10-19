Eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of Premier League testing, which is done on players and staff.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 12 October and Sunday 18 October, 1,575 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of 42 people have tested positive for the virus in seven rounds of testing since the new campaign began on September 12.

The previous round saw five positive results while before that there were nine and 10 positives.

There have been more than 750,000 Covid-19 infections and over 43,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.

