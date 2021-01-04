Elite sport will be allowed to continue in England despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a new national COVID-19 lockdown on Monday due to surging infections in the country caused by a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus.

England have followed neighbours Scotland in implementing a stringent lockdown with stay-at-home instructions but allowing professional sport to continue.

Outdoor sport venues including outdoor gyms, tennis courts and golf courses will close and outside team sports will not be permitted but elite sport, including Premier League soccer, will continue.

The United Kingdom has had more than 2.65 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and recorded over 75,000 deaths.

British Cycling events in England suspended

"Following this evening’s announcement, all British Cycling events and activities in England are suspended," a tweet from British Cycling read.

"You can continue to cycle either alone, with members of your household/bubble or with one other person. This is permitted once daily, and you must stay local.

"The exemption for elite sport and organised outdoor sport for disabled people remains in place. We are now working through the restrictions published this evening and our full FAQs page will be published on our website and shared through this channel tomorrow morning."

Government guidance for England

Sports and physical activity

Indoor gyms and sports facilities will remain closed. Outdoor sports courts, outdoor gyms, golf courses, outdoor tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, archery/driving/shooting ranges and riding arenas must also close. Organised outdoor sport for disabled people is allowed to continue.

For elite athletes

You are allowed to stay overnight away from your home if you are an elite athlete or their support staff or parent, if the athlete is under 18 and it is necessary to be outside of the home for training or competition.

Permitted: for elite sports persons to train and compete (in indoor and outdoor sports facilities), and professional dancers and choreographers to work (in fitness and dance studios).

