Emiliano Martinez has joined Aston Villa from Arsenal on a four-year deal for a fee believed to be £17m.

The 28-year-old Argentina international joined Arsenal from Independiente ten years ago, but he has now agreed a long-term deal with the Midlands club until 2024 where he is widely expected to be their first-choice goalkeeper.

Martinez made 39 appearances in total for Arsenal, starting the last 11 matches of the 2019/20 season including their FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea on August 1.

"Thank you, thank you for all of the years [of support]," Martinez told Arsenal.com.

"I thank God for having the opportunity over the past few months to show the Arsenal fanbase what I am made of, and why I went on loan so many times.

"It was always to come back and win them trophies and give them silverware. I did it, I feel prouder than ever.

"They made me as a goalkeeper; not just the club, not just my goalkeeping coaches but the fans as well because they supported me, gave me the confidence to perform as well and I wish them all the best and hope they win many, many trophies. Thank you. That’s all I can say."

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said: "It is rare to be able to buy a top-class goalkeeper who hasn't yet reached their peak age.

We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning, top side.

