Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona has become the third player inducted into the Premier League Hall Of Fame.

Cantona played a key role in United’s dominance of the Premier League in the 1990’s under Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances and winning the title four times in five seasons.

"I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised. I would’ve been surprised not to be elected," Cantona said of the accolade.

"Of course, to play in England was a dream. It is a dream of everybody to play in the Premier League. I have been lucky to play in this team with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.

"It was the football I dreamt about because Manchester United is a club where they want to win things but in a good way. It was like this in the time of Matt Busby. This is the identity of this club, the philosophy of this club."

Cantona joined United from Leeds in 1992 and retired just five years later at the age of just 30.

Alongside his performances on the pitch he is also remembered for kicking a Crystal Palace fan in the 1994/95 season, which resulted in a lengthy ban.

Inductees into the Hall of Fame are voted for by fans from a list of nominees who must have been retired since at least August 1, 2020.

Five more players from a 22-man shortlist, which has been selected based on their Premier League performances only, will be announced over the course of this week.

The shortlist: Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Andy Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright

