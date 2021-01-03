Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and a staff member have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," City said in a statement.

City's match at Chelsea is scheduled for 16:30 GMT on Sunday and will go ahead despite the new positive cases. Garcia was injured so did not travel with the squad to London.

On Friday, City manager Pep Guardiola said five first-team players had tested positive for coronavirus and would not be involved for the game.

The club said last week that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker had tested positive, though Guardiola did not name the other three infected players.

A surge in infections at City among players and staff forced the club to lodge a request with the league to postpone Monday's game at Everton. City are eighth in the league table with 26 points after 14 games.

