Remember when Erik Lamela scored a rabona in the Europa League in a match of little importance?

Turns out he can do it in proper games too. The Argentine scored the most outrageous of goals during the north London derby against Arsenal, overlapping his feet and squeezing a shot through Thomas Partey’s legs and into the net.

It was summed up best by teammate Sergio Reguilon, who put his hands to his head in shock – much like Jan Vertonghen’s reaction when Lamela did the same stunt against Greek side Asteras Tripolis in 2014.

Lamela wasn’t even meant to play a role in the north London derby, with the 29-year-old introduced as an early substitute after Son Heung-min went off injured.

Surely a shoo-in for the Puskas Award.

Erik Lamela celebrates an insane goal Image credit: Getty Images

