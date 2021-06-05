Back to Ten Hag for Spurs?

After talks with Antonio Conte broke down on Friday, Tottenham will turn their attentions back to Erik ten Hag and seek further talks with the Ajax boss, the Mirror reports . Ten Hag had been one of the early favourites sounded out by chairman Daniel Levy after Jose Mourinho was sacked, but Ajax triggered a contract extension clause which appeared to ends Spurs’ hopes of persuading him to join. However, Ten Hag has returned to the frame as Spurs hope to strike a deal which could convince Ajax into letting him go.

Paper Round’s view: We’re going in circles. Now linked again with the frontrunners from April, having already initiated talks with a former Spurs boss and a former Chelsea boss. Whoever next. Really. Who actually next? It’s anyone’s guess.

Big Dunc rejects Real

As headlines go… According to The Sun , Duncan Ferguson turned down the chance to move to Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti as he hopes to replace the Italian as Everton manager. Ancelotti left Everton shell-shocked in midweek when he returned to manage Real, and instead of taking a role as part of his coaching staff at the Bernabeu, Ferguson has decided to stay on Merseyside and fight for the managerial role at Goodison.

Paper Round’s view: A bold play, but one that may only have to be short-term if owner Farhad Moshiri looks elsewhere soon. Wouldn’t it be great to see Big Dunc at Real, giving tips to Karim Benzema and teaching the dark arts. Make it happen.

The price of Sancho

Manchester United will have to pay £81.5m to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the Mirror reports . The 21-year-old England winger would have cost United £108m last year, but Dortmund are willing to accept a lower fee this summer. The £81.5m would be a club-record deal, trumping the £80m paid to Leicester for Harry Maguire two years ago.

Paper Round’s view: Sancho being linked with United? Who knew. There really isn’t anything more to add to this. Next.

Jose wants Romero

Jose Mourinho could look to being Sergio Romero to Roma after the goalkeeper was listed on Manchester United’s list of released players, the Mirror reports . Having picked up his £70,000-a-week wages back in Buenos Aires for the past six months after being told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was no longer needed, the Argentine could reunite with Mourinho, who played the ‘keeper in United’s Europa League final win over Ajax in 2017. Romero, 36, also has offers from Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

Paper Round’s view: Perhaps the biggest surprise when reading this story was that Romero spent the past six months in Argentina while still on United’s wage bill. That period at home could well tempt Romero to remain there, but if Mourinho comes calling he may have to make a difficult decision.

