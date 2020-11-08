Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo decried the use of VAR after his side lost 1-0 to Leicester City on Sunday.

Leicester went top of the Premier League despite Vardy missing a second spot-kick, but it was the first, awarded for handball, that bothered the Wolves coach.

"The ref saw it but I don't know. These situations are difficult to analyse. What we want are consistent decisions, I honestly trust the referees to make best decisions," Espirito Santo told Sky Sports.

Wolves felt they were harshly penalised when Dennis Praet's cross hits Max Kilman's arm, and referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot after consulting with the VAR.

"I didn't see the image on the screen but VAR is the same - we expect consistent and fair decisions, but VAR can go both ways, and it is happening all over the Premier League," Espirito Santo said.

"The ref saw it, but I don't know. These situations are difficult to analyse. We were penalised but we reacted well," he added.

Though pleased with his side's victory, Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel had sympathy for the opposing coach.

"It's obviously difficult and a difficult call for the referees, but the whole interpretation for the handball rule, I don't think anyone really knows it. It's on the day, whatever VAR and the referee feels," he told Sky Sports.

The win put Schmeichel's side top of the table, although they could be overtaken by Liverpool who play Manchester City later on Sunday.

"It's early in the season and I don't think there's any point in looking at the table yet, but obviously it means we're doing well," Schmeichel said.

