Chelsea and Manchester City are said to be having doubts over joining the controversial new European Super League after what has been a ferocious backlash.

Following the announcement that the two Premier League giants were among 12 clubs looking to form the breakaway competition , the reaction has been almost universally negative.

Now, the Guardian claims that the two teams may be about to perform a U-turn which would see them pull out of the controversial plans.

The report suggests the two clubs were not necessarily originally enthusiastic about the idea and perhaps joined simply for fear of “missing out”.

However, amid the fierce backlash and widespread criticism, an executive from another club involved suggested the two teams are now “wavering” over whether to commit to the new league.

Chelsea and City, along with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham joined forces with six other European teams to propose the new midweek competition as an alternative to the existing Champions League.

While there are suggestions that the clubs involved will continue to participate in their domestic leagues, the governing bodies don’t see this as practical with UEFA and FIFA both hinting at bans for the rebellious clubs.

"They are responsible for their choice - concretely this means, either you are in, or you are out.

“You cannot be half in and half out. This has to be absolutely clear.”

