Football

European Super League - English Football Supporters' Association 'totally opposed' to breakaway

The chairman of the Football Supporters' Association in England has said that the proposed European Super League is about 'pure greed and money' and the organisation is 'totally opposed' to the plans. Malcolm Clarke told SNTV: "It totally flies in the face of the tradition of English football, which is that you achieve success on the field, not financial success."

00:01:27, an hour ago