Everton have accused the Premier League sides involved in the planned European Super League of ‘tarnishing the reputation’ of English football.

In a hard-hitting statement, the Merseyside club said that the so-called 'big six' of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham were guilty of "betraying the majority of football supporters" and slammed their "preposterous arrogance" over the plans.

“Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs,” they wrote.

“Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests.

“Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.

Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table.

“Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.”

The Toffees board also demanded that the proposals be immediately withdrawn and warned the dissenting clubs they risked compromising their legacies in the game.

“On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now.

“Finally we would ask the owners, chairmen, and board members of the six clubs to remember the privileged position they hold – not only as custodians of their clubs but also custodians of the game. The responsibility they carry should be taken seriously.

“We urge them all to consider what they wish their legacy to be.”

