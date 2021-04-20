Jordan Henderson has called an emergency meeting of Premier League captains, according to the latest extraordinary report emerging from the European Super League debacle.

The Daily Mail claim the Liverpool captain will lead the players’ response – despite his club being a founding member of the ESL.

The Reds were joined by ‘Big Six’ rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham in the highly controversial proposals which look set to shake-up football.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the new ESL chairman, said “young people are no longer interested in football” as he defended the plans on Monday night

Henderson also summoned his Premier League counterparts in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year, which led to the Players Together initiative that aimed to raise funds for NHS charities.

